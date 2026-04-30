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New talks announced Ford talks with US government about military contracts

SDA

30.4.2026 - 02:40

It was reported weeks ago that the US government wanted to involve American car manufacturers more closely in defense production. Ford has now confirmed initial talks. (archive picture)
It was reported weeks ago that the US government wanted to involve American car manufacturers more closely in defense production. Ford has now confirmed initial talks. (archive picture)
Keystone

The American car giant Ford is negotiating military contracts with the US government. There are talks in the early stages about some defense-related projects, said CEO Jim Farley in a conference call with analysts.

Keystone-SDA

30.04.2026, 02:40

30.04.2026, 07:47

However, Ford would not give any details. Two weeks ago, the Wall Street Journal wrote that the US government wanted to involve car manufacturers such as Ford and General Motors and other companies more closely in defense production. Among other things, the Pentagon wants to draw on their employees and production capacities to replenish ammunition stocks that have been depleted by years of support for Ukraine and the Iran war.

Farley also said that the company, as a major customer, wanted to promote the relocation of various suppliers to the USA, for example for chips and batteries. In the short term, this may be the biggest contribution Ford could make to help the USA, said the company boss.

Positive quarterly figures

In the past quarter, Ford benefited from the fact that the Group was able to sell more large and more expensive vehicles. Turnover increased by six percent to 43.3 billion US dollars. At the same time, with an adjusted operating profit of 3.5 billion dollars, Ford clearly exceeded the average expectations of analysts, who had expected 1.3 billion dollars.

At the bottom line, Ford posted a consolidated profit of 2.5 billion dollars - compared to 500 million dollars in the same quarter of the previous year. In its electric car division, however, Ford was once again in the red with an operating loss of 777 million dollars.

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