Foreigners with unlimited right of residence should perform civil defense service in Switzerland. On Thursday, the National Council approved a motion to that effect by Martin Candinas (Center/GR).

According to the motion, extending civil defense service to foreigners with permanent residency could alleviate the funding problem and contribute to integration. (File photo)

The lower house made its decision with 120 votes in favor, 66 against, and two abstentions. Next, the Council of States must consider the motion.

Such an expansion of compulsory service could alleviate the funding problem faced by civil defense organizations, wrote motion sponsor Candinas in support of his proposal.

It could also contribute to integration: men without Swiss citizenship would thus make a contribution to society and security on par with Swiss citizens. In various municipalities, they are already subject to fire service duty today.

According to Candinas, the impact on civil defense staffing levels would be significant. There are currently around 78,000 foreigners living in Switzerland with a permanent residence permit who are of conscription age (18 to 30). This amounts to approximately 6,000 people per age cohort. If the same eligibility criteria were applied as for Swiss nationals, theoretically around 4,800 additional civil defense conscripts could be recruited each year.

Federal Councilor warns against unequal treatment

Federal Councilor Martin Pfister unsuccessfully advocated in the Council for rejecting the proposal. The Federal Council considers such an expansion of compulsory service to constitute unequal treatment if obligations are imposed but no rights are granted. This is because foreigners in Switzerland are excluded from political participation rights at the federal level.

Adults who are foreign nationals residing in Switzerland can already voluntarily perform civil defense service under current law. The Federal Council has also tasked the Department of Defense (VBS) with submitting a proposal by the end of 2027 for the further development of the compulsory service system. Within this framework, greater participation by the foreign population in Switzerland’s security should also be examined.

Most recently, the National Council had already referred a motion during the current session proposing that foreigners living in Switzerland be required to pay a security levy. This levy is to be modeled after the military service exemption fee.

According to the motion’s text, the levy would apply to adults who are part of the permanent resident population but do not hold Swiss citizenship. The motion is pending in the Council of States.