In Greece, hundreds of firefighters are battling a major blaze near Athens. Meteorologists see a glimmer of hope, but the damage is already extensive. Meanwhile, France, Spain, and Turkey are reporting that the situation has eased.

Here's what it's all about Two firefighting helicopters collided while battling the devastating wildfires in Greece.

One of the helicopters exploded and crashed while on fire. Both pilots were killed in the crash.

Meanwhile, the wildfire is approaching Athens. According to initial estimates, more than 10,000 hectares of forest, as well as homes, barns, and farmland, have been destroyed since Friday.

Meanwhile, France, Spain, and Turkey—which have also been hit by severe wildfires—report that the situation is easing. Summary created with

This article was last updated at 7:24 p.m.

Thick plumes of smoke hang in the sky, and planes are dropping water on the flames and pockets of embers: Fire departments across Southern Europe continued to battle the wildfires relentlessly throughout the weekend. While the situation in Spain and Turkey has eased somewhat, the Greek fire department continues to battle a large-scale fire near Athens. According to meteorologists, the stormy winds that raged through Saturday have subsided somewhat. “That gives us hope,” a spokesperson for the Greek fire department told the media.

According to reports from the Greek broadcaster ERT, two firefighting helicopters collided during firefighting operations. A large-scale search and rescue operation was launched in the area near the village of Psatha, the fire department reported. Greek television station ERT aired a video purportedly showing the moment of the accident.

In the incident, one helicopter struck the rotor of the other. Shortly afterward, the second helicopter exploded and crashed while on fire. The pilots' bodies were recovered, and their deaths were later confirmed by the fire department.

The co-pilot of the helicopter, which did not crash immediately, was injured, according to media reports citing fire department sources. According to state television, an emergency landing prevented the worst from happening. Both crew members of the second helicopter survived, according to the fire department.

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Fire Approaches City

Meanwhile, the flames from the major fire about 50 kilometers west of Athens have spread to within a few kilometers of the city of Megara, which has a population of about 36,000. According to initial estimates, more than 10,000 hectares of forest, as well as homes, barns, and farmland, have been destroyed since Friday, reported the Greek broadcaster ERT.

The epicenter of the wildfires in Greece is located about 50 kilometers west of the capital, Athens. Hundreds of emergency responders, including firefighters from Romania and France, are battling a massive blaze there that is raging around the densely forested Kithairon mountain range. “The situation is chaotic,” said the mayor of Megara, the region’s largest city, on Greek radio.

In the Athens area, the large-scale operation is impossible to miss: Firefighting planes and helicopters heading to the crisis region can be heard humming and rumbling repeatedly. A fire department spokesperson reported that 13 people have been arrested nationwide so far on charges of negligent arson.

Greek Prime Minister: Situation Is Extraordinary

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis described the situation as extraordinary. “There are situations in which the nature and intensity of weather events overwhelm all human planning and operational capacity,” he said in a Facebook post.

Evacuations, animal rescues, and extensive damage

Several towns were ordered to evacuate via warning text messages. While firefighters battled the flames, members of animal welfare organizations tried to bring pets, farm animals, and wildlife to safety from the fire zones, according to the news portal “Ethnos.” According to estimates by meteorologists, approximately 10,000 hectares of forest and farmland have been destroyed so far in western Athens.

Relaxation in Turkey and France

Turkey, on the other hand, can breathe a sigh of relief for now: All forest fires are fully under control, Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli announced. Since Wednesday, firefighters have been battling more than 300 fires across the country. The minister warned that people must remain vigilant. It is still very windy, especially in the south and west of the country, which could reignite the fires.

In France, although the largest fire in the southwest of the country has been under control since Saturday and the situation is stable according to the prefecture, emergency responders are still dealing with active fire pockets in the resort towns of Lège-Cap-Ferret and Le Porge. For now, the all-clear has also been given for a fire in the Var department in southern France, which, according to the prefecture, did not spread further overnight. However, 1,500 firefighters are still battling numerous hot spots there. According to a post by the regional fire department on Facebook, there is another smaller fire in the town of Bayons in the southeastern part of the country.

Spain – A Breath of Fresh Air After the Dramatic Days That Preceded It

According to the Incendios Forestales en España website, which analyzes data from all autonomous regions, there are currently 43 active wildfires in Spain, including in Castile and León, Catalonia, Valencia, and Castile-La Mancha. The devastating wildfires in the regions of Madrid, Ávila, and Toledo have now been largely contained. Most evacuation orders and stay-at-home orders in Spain have since been lifted.