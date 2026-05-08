In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Civil Protection, firefighters extinguish a forest fire in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Keystone/Ukrainian Emergency Service/AP/dpa

A forest fire has broken out in the radioactively contaminated exclusion zone around the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. The authorities warn that smoke could possibly spread radioactive particles.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Following drone crashes, a forest fire has broken out in the exclusion zone of the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

According to the authorities, the fire covered up to twelve square kilometers, but radiation levels initially remained within the normal range.

Ukraine blames Russia for the attacks and warns that smoke could potentially spread radioactive particles. Show more

A forest fire has broken out in the exclusion zone around the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine following drone crashes. The fire broke out "after the crash of two drones in the Chernobyl nature reserve" and raged on Friday over an area of around 1180 hectares (twelve square kilometers), explained Denis Nesterov, head of the nature reserve, in online services.

According to the authorities, the radioactive radiation levels were "within normal limits". The wind made the firefighting work more difficult. The state rescue service published a picture of a large white column of smoke.

No details were given about the origin of the drones. Initially, only one drone was reported. According to the authorities, it had crashed on Thursday near the decommissioned nuclear power plant where the worst civilian nuclear disaster in history occurred in 1986. Following the disaster, an exclusion zone of 30 kilometers was set up due to radiation exposure. Hundreds of thousands of people were evacuated from the area, large parts of which are still heavily radioactively contaminated.

Drones are constantly circling over the area

The head of administration of the neighboring Chernihiv region, Vyacheslav Chaus, accused Moscow of being responsible for the drone attacks and obstructing the firefighting efforts. "The attacker is preventing the fire from being extinguished. Its drones are constantly circling over the area," explained Tschaus on Friday. He even stated that the area affected by the fire was up to 40 square kilometers.

According to the German Federal Office for Radiation Protection, a forest fire around Chernobyl can release radioactive substances deposited by the nuclear disaster into the atmosphere, rise with the smoke and spread with the air currents. However, the quantity and activity of the radioactive substances in such a case are in no way comparable to the nuclear disaster 40 years ago. Nevertheless, according to the information, radioactive substances can also be detected in the air outside the exclusion zone during large forest fires.

Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of attacks on nuclear facilities, including Chernobyl. Last year, the protective shell around the nuclear power plant was damaged by a Russian drone.