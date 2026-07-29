A major wildfire is raging on Crete and moving toward the south coast. That’s where the town of Agia Galini, a popular tourist destination, is located. Now, thousands of vacationers are being forced to flee to another location.

The wind is so strong that the firefighting planes and helicopters had to suspend their operations. (File photo)

Due to the uncontrolled wildfire on Crete, the Greek Civil Protection Agency has ordered the evacuation of the resort town of Agia Galini on the island's south coast. According to media reports, approximately 6,000 vacationers are affected. They are to be transported southeast to the town of Tymbaki.

Firefighters Die in a Blaze

The fire in the area around the village of Nea Krya Vrysi has been raging since midday. Strong winds are driving the flames forward; the wind is so strong that firefighting helicopters and planes have had to suspend their operations. Two rescue workers lost their lives in the flames—according to the fire department, they lost their bearings in the thick smoke and were surrounded by the fire.

The fire front is believed to be about 15 kilometers long. Satellite images from NASA and the European weather satellite organization Eumetsat show the extent of the fire and the massive amount of smoke.

According to the Ministry of Citizen Protection, large parts of Greece will be under the second-highest level of wildfire danger in the coming days. The strong Meltemi winds from the north, which are typical for this time of year, increase the risk of large-scale fires that are difficult to bring under control.