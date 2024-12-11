In the Southern Californian coastal town of Malibu, the flames of a forest fire have spread from the hilly hinterland to the beaches.
According to the city council, sections of the famous Pacific Coast Highway were closed. Houses near the pier in the town were also in danger, it said. Thousands of residents had fled the affected areas overnight.
Along the burning Pacific coast, more than 700 firefighters battled the rapidly spreading forest fire. The "Franklin Fire" broke out late Monday evening (local time). According to the fire department, it quickly spread to an area of more than 1100 hectares. At first, it was not possible to contain the flames.
Evacuations ordered
Evacuations were ordered or warnings issued in large parts of Malibu. There were no reports of injuries or fatalities. The authorities did not initially provide any information about damage. However, photos and videos from news channels showed burning and charred houses.
Pepperdine University is also located in the area. Students and staff were called to shelter in place. Schools remained closed on Tuesday.
Malibu, around 50 kilometers west of Los Angeles, is known as the home of many movie stars. "Scary times," wrote Oscar winner Mira Sorvino (57, "Beloved Aphrodite") on the X platform. They had evacuated their house in the middle of the night with their children and pets.
All my Malibu friends and neighbors I pray that you are safe. We evacuated in the middle of the night, kids and pets all accounted for! Scary times!!
According to the New York Times, Cher (78) had evacuated her house and was staying in a hotel with her pets, said the singer and actress's spokeswoman. He and his wife had taken their animals to safety from these "terrible fires", wrote actor Dick Van Dyke (98) on Facebook.
The cause of the fire was initially unknown. The flames were spread quickly by strong Santa Ana winds, which occur mainly in the fall and winter.
In November 2018, a severe fire raged around Malibu, devastating large areas of land and destroying more than 1,500 homes, including villas belonging to celebrities. The homes of presenter Thomas Gottschalk, US singer Miley Cyrus and actor Gerard Butler, among others, burned down.
In view of climate change, experts warn that fires are becoming more frequent and more destructive. It was only in November that a fierce forest fire - also fanned by Santa Ana winds - destroyed numerous houses in southern California.