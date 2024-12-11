Forest fire in Malibu spreads rapidly - Gallery Firefighters fight the Franklin Fire in Malibu in a shower of sparks. (December 10, 2024) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Ethan Swope Evacuation orders are in place for large parts of the city. Image: dpa In Malibu, California, firefighters are battling a rapidly growing forest fire. Image: dpa Remains of a burned house in Malibu. (December 10, 2024) Image: Keystone/EPA/Allison Dinner A car is on fire in the parking lot of Pepperdine University in Malibu. (December 10, 2024) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Eric Thayer Students leave Pepperdine University in Malibu. (December 10, 2024) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Ethan Swope Forest fire in Malibu spreads rapidly - Gallery Firefighters fight the Franklin Fire in Malibu in a shower of sparks. (December 10, 2024) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Ethan Swope Evacuation orders are in place for large parts of the city. Image: dpa In Malibu, California, firefighters are battling a rapidly growing forest fire. Image: dpa Remains of a burned house in Malibu. (December 10, 2024) Image: Keystone/EPA/Allison Dinner A car is on fire in the parking lot of Pepperdine University in Malibu. (December 10, 2024) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Eric Thayer Students leave Pepperdine University in Malibu. (December 10, 2024) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Ethan Swope

Another forest fire has broken out on California's Pacific coast. Numerous people have to be evacuated. Celebrities are also leaving their homes.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the Southern Californian coastal town of Malibu, the flames of a forest fire have spread from the hilly hinterland to the beaches.

Sections of the famous Pacific Coast Highway were closed.

Thousands of residents fled the affected areas overnight.

Many film stars live in Malibu - some had to evacuate their homes. Show more

According to the city council, sections of the famous Pacific Coast Highway were closed. Houses near the pier in the town were also in danger, it said. Thousands of residents had fled the affected areas overnight.

Along the burning Pacific coast, more than 700 firefighters battled the rapidly spreading forest fire. The "Franklin Fire" broke out late Monday evening (local time). According to the fire department, it quickly spread to an area of more than 1100 hectares. At first, it was not possible to contain the flames.

A firefighter hoses down hot spots around a fire-ravaged property after the Franklin Fire swept through Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Malibu, Calif. ( Keystone/AP Photo/Eugene Garcia

Evacuations ordered

Evacuations were ordered or warnings issued in large parts of Malibu. There were no reports of injuries or fatalities. The authorities did not initially provide any information about damage. However, photos and videos from news channels showed burning and charred houses.

Pepperdine University is also located in the area. Students and staff were called to shelter in place. Schools remained closed on Tuesday.

A helicopter drops water on the Franklin Fire in Malibu, USA. Photo: Eric Thayer/AP/dpa Picture: Keystone

Malibu, around 50 kilometers west of Los Angeles, is known as the home of many movie stars. "Scary times," wrote Oscar winner Mira Sorvino (57, "Beloved Aphrodite") on the X platform. They had evacuated their house in the middle of the night with their children and pets.

All my Malibu friends and neighbors I pray that you are safe. We evacuated in the middle of the night, kids and pets all accounted for! Scary times!! — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) December 10, 2024

According to the New York Times, Cher (78) had evacuated her house and was staying in a hotel with her pets, said the singer and actress's spokeswoman. He and his wife had taken their animals to safety from these "terrible fires", wrote actor Dick Van Dyke (98) on Facebook.

Santa Ana winds fanned the fire

The cause of the fire was initially unknown. The flames were spread quickly by strong Santa Ana winds, which occur mainly in the fall and winter.

In November 2018, a severe fire raged around Malibu, devastating large areas of land and destroying more than 1,500 homes, including villas belonging to celebrities. The homes of presenter Thomas Gottschalk, US singer Miley Cyrus and actor Gerard Butler, among others, burned down.

In view of climate change, experts warn that fires are becoming more frequent and more destructive. It was only in November that a fierce forest fire - also fanned by Santa Ana winds - destroyed numerous houses in southern California.

SDA