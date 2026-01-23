A wildfire that broke out Tuesday evening in the Madone area between the Maggia and Verzasca valleys was brought under control Wednesday morning. The fire had started at a high altitude.

Early Wednesday morning, only a few pockets of fire remained, a spokesperson for the Ticino Cantonal Police said in response to a query from the Keystone-SDA news agency. The Locarno Fire Department was on the scene. The summit of Mount Madone is 2,051 meters above sea level and is located in the municipality of Gordevio in the Maggia Valley.

The wildfire was reported to the authorities around 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening. At 8 p.m., an alert was issued through the federal warning service Alertswiss. Neither the Locarno Fire Department nor the cantonal police provided any information about the fire on Tuesday evening.