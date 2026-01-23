Fire departments continue to battle the wildfire near Bordeaux. Although the situation remained stable overnight, the danger posed by heat and wind persists.

On the French Atlantic coast, firefighters continue to battle the massive wildfire with a large contingent of personnel; however, the fire did not spread further in a dangerous manner overnight into Monday. “The situation remained generally stable” overnight, the Gironde department’s prefecture announced this morning, according to the newspaper “Sud-Ouest.”

The Landes department, south of Bordeaux, also reported a “relatively quiet night.” The fire there had not spread further. Authorities noted that future weather conditions—including the onset of wind and heat—would also be important for firefighting efforts.

Fire Department: Firefighting efforts could take weeks

The massive fire could still “last several weeks, or even several months,” before it is completely extinguished, said fire official David Annotel of the French Firefighters’ Association in an interview with France Info. For many weeks and months to come, firefighting units from all over France will have to take turns battling the blaze. While a fire is being extinguished in one place, a new one breaks out elsewhere. “The upcoming heat wave will exacerbate the situation and increase the number of callouts.”

Since Wednesday, more than 220,000 people—including many tourists—have been evacuated from the vacation region on the Atlantic coast. The fire has now come within 15 kilometers of the city of Bordeaux and has destroyed about 42,000 hectares of forest and scrubland.