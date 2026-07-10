A forest fire broke out near Brissago, TI, on Friday evening. The authorities announced via the Alertswiss warning service that residents do not need to take any special precautions.

According to a report from Alertswiss, there is no danger. “The fire is not large,” said a spokesperson for the Ticino cantonal police in response to a query from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

However, the authorities advised people to close windows and doors and turn off ventilation systems and air conditioners. They also advised people to avoid the affected area and to inform their neighbors.

There is currently a high risk of wildfires in the region, as shown on the website of the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology, Meteoschweiz. A fire ban is in effect in the canton of Ticino, as it is in many other cantons.