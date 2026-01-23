A forest fire kept emergency responders busy overnight into Saturday in Gonzen, in the canton of St. Gallen. After extensive firefighting efforts, the fire was completely extinguished on Saturday morning. A lightning strike is considered the likely cause.

Several reports of smoke were received shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Friday evening, the St. Gallen Cantonal Police announced on Saturday. The responding officers discovered a forest fire in an area that was difficult to access.

A firefighting helicopter dropped water from the air over the burned area, thereby preventing the fire from spreading further. According to the statement, the fire department set up a fire watch during the night, as no further effective firefighting measures were possible. On Saturday morning, firefighting operations continued with additional helicopter flights until the fire was completely extinguished.

A lightning strike is the leading cause of the fire. This is supported by the fact that the area is difficult to access, as well as by several lightning strikes that were recorded near the site of the fire on Friday evening.

The extent of the damage cannot yet be quantified. In addition to the cantonal police and the local fire department, a firefighting helicopter, specialists from MeteoSwiss, and the Sarganserland Regional Command Staff were also on the scene, according to the report.