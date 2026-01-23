The firefighters didn't stand a chance: All of the fires west of Athens and on the Peloponnese Peninsula have spread. In France, however, the situation is largely under control.

Alepochori, Psatha, and Zachouli—all residents and tourists must evacuate these and many other Greek towns and villages located about 60 kilometers west of Athens on Saturday evening. Fires are also burning about 100 kilometers further west, as well as in the north of the Peloponnese Peninsula. The Ministry of Civil Protection has sent out warning and evacuation text messages to the affected regions—in case anyone has not yet noticed the thick clouds of smoke and the approaching danger.

Forced Break for Airborne Rescuers

On Saturday afternoon, the flames spread almost unchecked and at breakneck speeds, primarily in the area around the village of Porto Germeno, fueled by strong winds that made aerial firefighting virtually impossible. In the early evening, a few firefighting helicopters were finally able to take off as the wind died down somewhat. Then night fell—forcing another mandatory break for the aerial responders.

Meanwhile, rescue crews on the ground were making little headway, even though, according to a police spokesperson, some 500 firefighters were on the scene, including colleagues from Romania and France as well as countless volunteers. The wall of fire was simply too vast; in some places, the flames shot high into the night sky, well above the trees, which stood over 20 meters tall. About 5,000 hectares are reported to have burned so far—an area of 50 square kilometers, almost as large as the city of Konstanz.

Excavators are clearing a path

Heavy construction equipment and water tankers arrived from the Attica region around Athens to help. Excavators cleared paths to slow the spread of the fire. The scene was nightmarish, Giorgos Dasiotis, the deputy governor of Boeotia, told ERTNews. “If the wind doesn’t let up, the disaster can no longer be stopped.” The wind is expected to ease somewhat on Sunday—hopes are then pinned on the firefighting planes and helicopters.

Fires in France "Generally" Under Control

After a massive fire in southwestern France, in particular, kept the country on edge over the past week and a half, the danger has now largely been averted. “By and large, the fires in our country are now under control,” said Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu in an interview with the newspaper “La Tribune Dimanche” published on Saturday evening.

The prefecture of the region near Bordeaux affected by the massive wildfire stated that a fire being “under control” does not mean it has been extinguished. Even though the flames were no longer spreading, emergency responders and farmers continued to tend to smoke and smoldering areas throughout the region. Authorities described the fire as “absolutely unprecedented.” They said that unfavorable weather conditions—such as wind, high temperatures, and dry conditions—accounted for its intensity.

Hundreds of firefighters injured

According to the prefecture, a preliminary tally shows that 252 of the 2,725 buildings in the fire-affected area on the French Atlantic coast were destroyed. Of the 224,000 people who were evacuated, 208,000 have since been allowed to return.

According to the prefecture, there are currently no fatalities or injuries among the general public. However, it was reported that more than 330 firefighters were injured.

In the Var department in southern France, firefighters have been battling a fire that reignited on Friday and has now spread to an area of about 1,800 hectares. According to the prefecture, approximately 2,800 people have been evacuated. Several firefighting planes and helicopters were in operation on Saturday. Despite concerns about strong winds, the situation remained stable by evening. The prefect described it as “a battle that has been won,” even though it is not yet over. According to a statement from the prefecture, firefighting efforts must remain active “on an exceptional scale” throughout the night into Sunday.