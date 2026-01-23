More than 500 firefighters are battling the flames in the Kithairon Mountains west of Athens. Residents of several towns have been ordered to evacuate.

The Greek fire department continues to battle a large-scale wildfire west of Athens. Hundreds of firefighters were on the scene all night in the Kithairon Mountains, supported by military vehicles, volunteers, and heavy equipment. At daybreak, firefighting planes and helicopters resumed their operations, according to a report by the state broadcaster ERT.

Fire continues to spread

Due to strong winds, the flames spread rapidly at times. The areas of Veniza and Psatha have been particularly hard hit.

According to emergency responders, the fire continues to spread eastward and is now only a few kilometers from the city of Megara, about 50 kilometers west of the Greek capital. A fire department spokesperson said that 13 people have been arrested so far nationwide on charges of negligent arson.

Hundreds of firefighters on the scene

According to official reports, at least 500 firefighters are battling the flames, including crews from Romania and France. A major wildfire is also raging on the island of Kefalonia. However, ERT reported that no towns there are currently under immediate threat. According to local media reports, the wildfires on Crete have largely been extinguished.

Evacuations and Extensive Damage

Several towns were ordered to evacuate via the 112 warning system. Media reports indicate that up to 200 homes have been destroyed, though there has been no official confirmation of this figure so far. According to an estimate by a meteorologist published by the news portal “Protothema,” approximately 10,000 hectares of land in the northwest and west of the Athens region have been destroyed by the current fires so far.