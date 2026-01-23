In Greece, the wildfires are largely under control, but the all-clear is still a long way off. And fires are spreading in the U.S. and in a Dutch nature reserve.

Relief in Greece, Concerns in the U.S. and the Netherlands: The wildfires west of Athens have largely been extinguished, although there are fears that new fires could break out at any moment. In a nature reserve in the eastern Netherlands, however, the fires continue to rage out of control. In the U.S. state of Washington, too, the situation is critical—entire residential areas have been devastated.

Greece

After hundreds of firefighters battled the flames for the fourth night in a row, the forest and brush fires west of Athens are largely under control. However, the all-clear has not yet been given. According to a fire department spokesperson, the hottest hours of the day are particularly critical. “Yesterday we observed that fires reignited from smoldering embers starting at noon because the temperature rose and humidity dropped,” Giannis Artopoios told ERTnews. Authorities now plan to combat this phenomenon with up to 30 firefighting helicopters and planes.

The massive spread of the initial fires is the problem, Artopoios said. In the first few days of the fires, the extremely strong winds had driven the flames forward at breakneck speed. At the same time, the stormy gusts made aerial support impossible. Now, authorities must deal with the vast scale of the fire, with hot spots scattered across a wide area, some of which is inaccessible. “We want to bring every spark under control, but that will take time,” said the spokesperson.

About 520 firefighters are involved in the operations, including 46 rescue workers from France and Romania, as well as hundreds of volunteers. In addition, the military is providing support with heavy clearing equipment to cut protective swaths and clear a path for emergency responders in densely forested areas.

State of Washington

In the northwestern United States, three major wildfires have devastated entire residential areas. Gent Welsh of the National Guard in the West Coast state compared the destruction in the affected region around the city of Spokane to a “war zone.” According to official reports, more than 700 homes and other buildings were destroyed there. However, as of Monday (local time), no injuries or deaths had been reported.

Most recently, 17 major fires burned across more than 100,000 hectares of land in the state. About 5,000 firefighters battled the blazes in the state.

In the Spokane area alone, more than 65,000 people were ordered to evacuate their homes—more than a third of the population. The cause of the fires is still under investigation. A 37-year-old suspected arsonist was reportedly arrested on Monday.

Netherlands

The major fire in a nature reserve in the eastern Netherlands has not yet been brought under control. According to authorities, approximately 250 firefighters and, once again, army firefighting helicopters are on the scene. A little over 100 hectares are reported to be affected. Authorities are now working to prevent the fire from spreading further, said a spokesperson.

The fire in the De Rosmolen nature reserve near the German border broke out on Monday for reasons that remain unclear. Driven by wind and high temperatures, the flames quickly spread above the treetops.