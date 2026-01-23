The French tourist region around Bordeaux, which has been affected by wildfires, is worried about the season after the government urged vacationers not to travel there for the time being. “This is a severe blow to a large part of the department, which relies heavily on tourism—tourism has come to a complete standstill, and the season is over,” said Patrick Seguin, president of the Gironde Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IHK), as reported by BFMTV.

“We urge the French people not to travel to the Gironde as long as the fire is not yet under control,” government spokesperson Maud Bregeon said this morning. The day before, the prefect of Bordeaux, Sophie Brocas, had strongly advised “tourists who are about to take their August vacations” “not to come—or at least not to travel to the Gironde—until the fire is under control.”

Prefect: Tourists Should Look for Other Destinations

“And I also ask tourists who are already here to consider another destination, as we cannot rule out the possibility that the situation could worsen, which would force us to accelerate the evacuations even further,” said the prefect. 220,000 people, including many tourists, have been evacuated so far. On Monday, the department issued a ban on youth camps and recreational programs for people with disabilities in the region.

However, the region’s hotel and restaurant association pointed out that the region is very large and that the appeals to tourists were intended to keep major roads in the areas specifically affected by the fires clear for emergency responders. He hopes that the appeal will be “corrected” in order to “try to save the month of August,” said the local association chairman, Franck Chaumès, to the AFP news agency.

According to the department, tourism accounts for seven percent of economic output. More than 40,000 jobs depend on tourism, which generates annual revenue of 3.2 billion euros.