The town of Porto Germeno has been particularly hard hit—many houses there have been destroyed. The wind is blowing so strongly that airplanes and helicopters are unable to carry out firefighting missions.

The current wildfires in Greece have particularly affected the town of Porto Germeno, located about 60 kilometers west of Athens. Up to 100 homes are reported to have burned down in the coastal town in the northeastern part of the Gulf of Corinth, the deputy mayor of the surrounding municipality of Mandra told the news channel Ertnews. “Due to the strong winds, no firefighting aircraft can be deployed at all right now. We hope the wind will die down. There’s no other option.”

He warned residents of the evacuated towns not to return yet. “There is too much smoke. I urge residents to avoid unnecessary travel; the risk of the fire reigniting is high. Human lives come first,” he appealed. According to satellite images, the affected area—which is still partially on fire—remains approximately six by six kilometers in size.

“It’s a difficult day for emergency management and the fire department, as we are at the highest wildfire alert level (Category 5),” a fire department spokesperson told the station. Homes, livestock barns, and farms have been destroyed. In Porto Germenos, the fire is raging on three fronts.