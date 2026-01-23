More and more people are being evacuated to safety from the wildfires in France and Spain. In southwestern France, the ongoing fires have triggered one of the largest evacuation operations in the country’s history. According to Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, 167,000 people have now been evacuated in the Gironde department. In Spain as well, media reports citing the Interior Ministry indicate that around 73,000 people have had to leave their homes.

The Gironde department in southwestern France, around Bordeaux, has been particularly hard hit. Overnight alone, 57,000 people were evacuated to safety in several municipalities in the metropolitan area. According to the interior minister, an additional 31,000 people in the neighboring department of Landes were forced to leave their homes due to the fires.

Among those evacuated are many vacationers from the coastal region around the Bassin d'Arcachon, a popular tourist destination. Boats were deployed to bring people to safety from the Cap Ferret peninsula, among other places.

France is mobilizing additional troops

In light of the dramatic situation, France is stepping up its support for the fire department. The number of soldiers assisting the fire department with firefighting efforts will be increased from 500 to 1,000, Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced following a meeting of the interministerial crisis management team. In addition, an A400M military aircraft equipped with a special firefighting system capable of dropping up to 20 metric tons of fire suppressant will be deployed.

The mobilization of emergency responders remains very extensive, the interior minister explained. Eighteen firefighting aircraft are in operation. They are dropping water or fire retardants over the flames, the minister said.

In addition, 1.5 million FFP2 masks are being delivered to the Gironde region to protect emergency responders and the general public from the harmful smoke.

There are also concessions for travelers: Transportation Minister Philippe Tabarot announced that, in light of the fires, the railway company SNCF is introducing special provisions for travel to the affected areas. According to these provisions, trips to the Bordeaux region and other affected areas can be rescheduled or canceled free of charge.

France Battles Historic Wildfires

According to the Gironde Prefecture, the massive wildfire that has been raging since Wednesday has now engulfed more than 19,000 hectares. About 100 buildings have been destroyed. The acrid smell of smoke has now reached the city of Bordeaux.

Initial reports on the situation at Bordeaux-Mérignac Airport were conflicting: While Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez had spoken of a closure due to heavy smoke, the airport announced that operations were continuing as usual. According to the airport, the only restrictions are affecting public transportation to the airport.

The situation across France as a whole is also extraordinary and alarming: According to the Minister of the Interior, nearly 100,000 hectares of land have burned since the beginning of the year—a historic record. Firefighters are also battling additional fires in other regions of France, including the Var department and the island of Corsica.

Authorities describe the fire as being of "unprecedented proportions"

Authorities are describing the fire as one of “unprecedented proportions.” More than 1,200 firefighters are on the scene. As the wind has shifted, the flames are now spreading eastward toward the Bordeaux metropolitan area.

Firefighters are also battling additional fires in other regions of France, including the Var department and the island of Corsica.

Spain's Prime Minister Warns of a Difficult Situation

Spain is also battling numerous wildfires. Due to the severe fires, the government declared a state of emergency for the area surrounding the capital, Madrid, as well as for the Ávila region. According to Spanish media reports citing the Ministry of the Interior, approximately 73,000 people have had to leave their homes. More than 20,000 additional people were reportedly affected by the fires but were unable to leave their apartments or homes due to the situation.

The greater Madrid area has been particularly hard hit, with flames threatening residential areas in several municipalities. During a visit to the emergency response command center, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez warned that the situation remains difficult. It is unclear how the wind will develop. The priority is to save lives and protect communities.

Recently, there have been tentative signs that the situation in Spain is easing. The government reported that lighter winds, higher humidity, and lower temperatures had helped the firefighting efforts. The fires spread less rapidly overnight and lost some of their intensity.

Heat Wave Exacerbates Wildfire Risk in Italy

Italy is also experiencing numerous wildfires. The Mediterranean island of Sicily and the region of Calabria have been particularly hard hit. Several dozen fires have been reported in Sicily alone. Authorities fear the situation will worsen due to a new heat wave. Time and again, the flames are fanned by the Scirocco wind blowing in from Africa.