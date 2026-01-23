Firefighters are continuing their efforts through the night to battle fires that have flared up again in the region near Bordeaux on the French Atlantic coast.

With the onset of a new heat wave bringing temperatures as high as 40 degrees, emergency responders fear that severe drought and wind could cause the fire—which had been brought under control—to flare up uncontrollably again. The weather service Météo France warned of an increased risk of wildfires.

By Tuesday afternoon, there had already been 14 new flare-ups of the fires in the region, as the prefect of Bordeaux, Sophie Brocas, said that evening. The fires reignited amid wind and rising temperatures in areas where the blaze had already raged in recent days. “The fire has stabilized but is not under control, and it is not spreading any further,” said the regional administrative chief.

The flames continue to blaze even at night

Time and again, even late into the night, reports came in from various locations of new fires breaking out, their flames blazing menacingly against the dark sky. In between, the glow of the fire department’s headlights could be seen.

A thick haze hung in the air over the affected areas; there was a smell of burning. For meters on end, there is nothing but scorched forest floor, sand, and ash, interspersed with trees whose trunks are charred and whose leaves have withered. The impact of the fires on plants and wildlife is dramatic. A lost deer was trying to find its way through the apocalyptic landscape.

A Desperate Battle Against the Flames

The prefect said that 2,750 firefighters, 23 firefighting aircraft, and over 1,400 police officers remain on the scene. According to her, 110 firefighters have been injured in the line of duty so far. In the sweltering heat, firefighters rush into the forest as the fires flare up again and spray massive amounts of water onto the flames. With exhausted expressions, many of them watch the plumes of smoke from the new fires as they shift with the wind. In some places, it gets as dark as night.

Emergency responders were not able to save all of the people’s homes. They were able to save some homes from the flames, while others were completely destroyed, as was evident during a drive through the scorched landscape. Roofs have collapsed from the fire, window panes have shattered, and hedges and front yards—once likely quite nice—are now completely charred.

Some evacuees are allowed to return

Nevertheless, the prefect said she had some good news. Residents of three towns that were evacuated as a precaution—and which have so far been spared by the flames—are allowed to return to their homes, subject to two conditions. They must keep their cell phones on and remain on standby in case of another evacuation.

The prefect also qualified her Sunday appeal to tourists, urging them to avoid traveling to the region altogether if possible. She noted that vacationing in the northern part of the Gironde department—which had been spared by the fires—was possible without any problems. In the south, however, tourists should avoid the fire-affected areas themselves and be prepared for a possible evacuation.

Successes in Firefighting in Spain

Emergency responders in Spain are making significant progress in fighting several devastating wildfires. “We see light at the end of the tunnel,” said Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez after a meeting of the crisis management team in Madrid.

The firefighting efforts are turning into a race against the clock, as the Aemet weather service has announced the start of the summer’s fourth heat wave in this popular vacation destination today. It is expected to last at least until Sunday. Temperatures of up to 42 degrees and falling humidity could make the work significantly more difficult.

The Largest Wildfire in Spain's Recent History

The wildfires are primarily affecting the province of Ávila, west of Madrid, as well as the neighboring regions of Madrid and Toledo. There, the flames have so far devastated nearly 80,000 hectares of forest and scrubland. Since the weekend, however, the spread of the fires has slowed significantly.

In these areas surrounding the Spanish capital, approximately 90,000 people were originally affected by evacuations or curfews. However, the Ministry of the Interior in Madrid has now announced an easing of the protective measures. As a result, residents of 15 towns were allowed to return to their homes as early as Tuesday evening. In addition, curfews were lifted for six other towns. A total of about 34,000 people will benefit from these measures.

Fires are also continuing to burn in the province of Castellón in the eastern part of the country. In the Vall d'Uixó area, the flames have so far engulfed about 10,000 hectares. A total of about 16,000 people had been evacuated from the area, but many have since been able to return.

In Ávila alone, preliminary official estimates indicate that an area of just under 50,000 hectares was destroyed. That is equivalent to about 500 square kilometers—almost the size of Lake Constance. This fire is thus the largest in Spain’s recent history, that is, since records began in 1968.