The wildfires in southwestern France have triggered one of the largest evacuation operations in the country’s history. The Gironde department in southwestern France, around Bordeaux, has been particularly hard hit, where the flames remain out of control. Due to the advancing fires, at least 110,000 people have already been evacuated to safety there. On Friday night, authorities also ordered the precautionary evacuation of additional communities on the outskirts of the city of Bordeaux. The number of people additionally affected was initially unclear.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, 31,000 people in the neighboring department of Landes were also forced to evacuate their homes due to the fires.

France is mobilizing additional troops

In light of the dramatic situation, France is stepping up the deployment of its armed forces. The number of soldiers assisting firefighters in their efforts to extinguish the blazes will be increased from 500 to 1,000, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced following a meeting of the interministerial crisis management team. In addition, 1.5 million FFP2 masks are being delivered to the Gironde region to protect emergency responders and the public from the harmful smoke.

According to the Gironde Prefecture, the massive wildfire that has been raging since Wednesday has now engulfed an area of about 19,000 hectares—an area larger than Paris. About 100 buildings have been destroyed, according to the report. The acrid smell of smoke has now reached the city of Bordeaux.

Authorities describe the fire as being of "unprecedented proportions"

Authorities are describing the fire as one of “unprecedented proportions.” More than 1,200 firefighters are on the scene. As the wind has shifted, the flames are now spreading eastward toward the Bordeaux metropolitan area.

Firefighters are also battling additional fires in other regions of France, including the Var department and the island of Corsica.