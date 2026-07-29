While the situation around Madrid is easing, a major wildfire in eastern Spain remains out of control. Meanwhile, the country—a popular vacation destination—is experiencing its fourth heat wave of the summer. This is causing concern.

After nearly a week of fear and uncertainty, tens of thousands of people are returning to their homes in the wildfire-affected areas around Madrid. Authorities have lifted evacuations and curfews for 19 towns, according to the Spanish Ministry of the Interior. However, with the onset of the fourth heat wave of the summer—which is expected to last through Sunday and is likely to complicate firefighting efforts in the coming days—authorities continue to warn against a premature sense of relief.

Meanwhile, emergency responders have achieved further success in fighting the devastating wildfires in the western part of the Madrid region and in the neighboring provinces of Ávila and Toledo. On Tuesday, the flames did not spread any further, said Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

He expressed hope that, despite the high temperatures forecast for Wednesday, work to extinguish remaining hot spots and secure the burned areas could begin. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez had previously stated that they could already “see light at the end of the tunnel.”

More than 50,000 people in the areas surrounding the Spanish capital have been gradually returning to their homes since Tuesday evening, thanks to the stabilization of the fire situation. However, about 40,000 people are still affected by evacuations or curfews. Spokespeople for the emergency response teams assured that there will soon be good news for them as well.

The Largest Wildfire in Spain's Recent History

The wildfire in the province of Castellón in the eastern part of the country is now causing greater concern, as the flames remain out of control. In the Vall d'Uixó area, the fire has so far consumed about 10,000 hectares of forest and scrubland. A total of about 16,000 people had been evacuated from the area since the weekend, but many have since been able to return to their homes.

This popular vacation destination is currently experiencing one of the most devastating series of wildfires in recent history. In Ávila alone, preliminary official estimates indicate that an area of nearly 50,000 hectares has been destroyed. That is equivalent to about 500 square kilometers—nearly the size of Lake Constance. This fire is thus the largest in Spain’s recent history, meaning since records began in 1968. However, major tourist hotspots have not been affected so far.