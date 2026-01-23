The fire department is stretched to its limits and is calling for help from the mainland: As the fire front advances, residents of an Aegean island are fleeing to the beaches. And the weather forecast doesn't bode well.

Here's what it's all about On the Greek Aegean island of Paros, firefighters have been battling a major wildfire for hours.

Several towns were evacuated due to the advancing fire front

Firefighting efforts are being hampered by strong winds, which meteorologists say are expected to pick up even more today.

According to the newspaper *Kathimerini*, there is a high risk of wildfires in several parts of the country. Summary created with

On the Greek Aegean island of Paros, a popular tourist destination, firefighters have been battling a large wildfire for hours. Several villages have been evacuated due to the advancing fire front; according to media reports, residents were instructed by emergency responders to flee to the beaches.

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According to the newspaper "Proto Thema", have been on continuous duty with dozens of personnel since Tuesday and have requested support from neighboring islands such as Naxos and Syros, as well as from the mainland. The village of Agkairia, in particular, is reportedly threatened by the flames. Flights by firefighting planes and helicopters were reportedly suspended overnight but were set to resume at daybreak. Firefighting efforts were being hampered by strong winds, which meteorologists say are expected to grow even stronger today.

Past fire disasters served as a lesson

So far this year, Greece has been largely spared from heat waves. In recent years, however, there have been such waves—and some lasted for weeks. Drought and strong winds then created the perfect conditions for severe wildfires.

The Greeks have learned lessons from the devastating fires of recent years. In addition to 85 government firefighting aircraft, the fire department now has 18,000 professional and seasonal firefighters. The use of modern technology is also crucial: More than 100 drone bases in particularly high-risk regions now help detect fires as early as possible. In addition, four satellites designed specifically for firefighting have been launched into space to monitor particularly dry regions.

According to the newspaper *Kathimerini*, there is a high risk of wildfires in several parts of the country. On Tuesday, for example, firefighters were dispatched to several fire sites in the northeastern region of Evros. A level-four warning (out of five) is now in effect on Crete and the islands of Lesbos, Chios, Samos, Ikaria, and Psara. A level-three warning is in effect in the Athens metropolitan area and in the northeastern part of the Peloponnese peninsula.