On the Greek Aegean island of Paros, a popular destination for vacationers, firefighters have been battling an out-of-control wildfire for hours. Several villages have been evacuated due to the advancing fire front; according to media reports, residents were instructed by emergency responders to flee to the beaches. No information was initially available regarding possible injuries or burned-down homes.

Firefighters on the Cyclades island have been working around the clock since Tuesday with dozens of personnel and have requested assistance from neighboring islands such as Naxos and Syros, as well as from the mainland. The town of Agkairia, in particular, is threatened by the flames, according to the newspapers “Proto Thema” and “Kathimerini.” Flights by firefighting planes and helicopters were suspended overnight and resumed at daybreak.

The blaze was fueled by the sweltering summer heat and parched vegetation. Strong winds—which, according to meteorologists, are expected to pick up even more today—are making firefighting efforts even more difficult.

Past fire disasters served as a lesson

So far this year, Greece has been largely spared from heat waves. In recent years, however, there have been such waves—and some lasted for weeks. Drought and strong winds then created the perfect conditions for severe wildfires.

The Greeks have learned lessons from the devastating fires of recent years. In addition to 85 government firefighting aircraft, the fire department now has 18,000 professional and seasonal firefighters. The use of modern technology is also crucial: More than 100 drone bases in particularly high-risk regions now help detect fires as early as possible. In addition, four satellites designed specifically for firefighting have been launched into space to monitor dry regions in particular.

There is currently a high risk of wildfires in several parts of the country. According to the newspaper *Kathimerini*, firefighters were called out on Tuesday to tackle fires in the northeastern region of Evros. A level-four alert (out of five) has now been issued for Crete and the islands of Lesbos, Chios, Samos, Ikaria, and Psara. According to the report, a level-three alert is in effect for the Athens metropolitan area and the northeastern part of the Peloponnese peninsula.