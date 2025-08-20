The ongoing forest fires in Spain are now also causing immediate danger on the famous Way of St. James. Pilgrims should interrupt their journey immediately, warned the authorities in northern Spain. Sections in the regions of Castile and León are particularly affected.
In a warning that was disseminated via social networks at the weekend, the region's civil protection service called on people to stop walking. The situation is unpredictable. According to the authorities, hikers would put their lives in danger if they continued despite the fires.
The warning mainly concerns the stages between Astorga, Ponferrada, Bembibre and Villafranca del Bierzo. In the meantime, caution or abandonment is also advised for other sections of the route in the country.
As not all hikers are regularly online, the authorities have also appealed to relatives: anyone who has contact with pilgrims should inform them directly about the dangerous situation.
The Way of St. James is one of the most traditional pilgrimage routes in the world. For over a millennium, it has led through various countries to Santiago de Compostela. This is where the tomb of the Apostle James is said to lie - a place of great spiritual significance for many believers. However, the route has long since become not only a religious destination, but also a tourist attraction.
Devastating fires
Every year, hundreds of thousands of people are drawn to the route through northern Spain, which is currently suffering from a devastating combination of heatwave, drought and strong winds - a dangerous mix that is leading to fires in many places.
More than 33,000 people have already had to leave their homes due to the fires. At least four people have died so far. Dozens have been arrested for arson.