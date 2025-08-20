The forest fires in northern Spain have now also become a danger for hikers and pilgrims on the legendary Way of St. James. Manuel Meyer/dpa-tmn (Archivbild)

The forest fires in Spain have reached the popular Way of St. James. Authorities are warning pilgrims not to continue their journey - there is a risk to life.

Maximilian Haase

No time? blue News summarizes for you Due to the ongoing forest fires, the northern Spanish authorities are warning against traveling on the Camino de Santiago.

On social media, civil protection called on pilgrims to abandon their pilgrimage - there is a risk to life.

The regions of Castile and León are particularly affected. Show more

The ongoing forest fires in Spain are now also causing immediate danger on the famous Way of St. James. Pilgrims should interrupt their journey immediately, warned the authorities in northern Spain. Sections in the regions of Castile and León are particularly affected.

In a warning that was disseminated via social networks at the weekend, the region's civil protection service called on people to stop walking. The situation is unpredictable. According to the authorities, hikers would put their lives in danger if they continued despite the fires.

Appeal to relatives of pilgrims

The warning mainly concerns the stages between Astorga, Ponferrada, Bembibre and Villafranca del Bierzo. In the meantime, caution or abandonment is also advised for other sections of the route in the country.

As not all hikers are regularly online, the authorities have also appealed to relatives: anyone who has contact with pilgrims should inform them directly about the dangerous situation.

The Way of St. James is one of the most traditional pilgrimage routes in the world. For over a millennium, it has led through various countries to Santiago de Compostela. This is where the tomb of the Apostle James is said to lie - a place of great spiritual significance for many believers. However, the route has long since become not only a religious destination, but also a tourist attraction.

Devastating fires

Every year, hundreds of thousands of people are drawn to the route through northern Spain, which is currently suffering from a devastating combination of heatwave, drought and strong winds - a dangerous mix that is leading to fires in many places.

More than 33,000 people have already had to leave their homes due to the fires. At least four people have died so far. Dozens have been arrested for arson.