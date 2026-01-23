With hardly any wind and firefighting efforts continuing throughout the night, success has finally been achieved: The situation with the fires in Greece has improved significantly, even though the all-clear has not yet been given.

Hundreds of firefighters and volunteers battled the blaze for the fourth night in a row; this morning, with good weather and light winds, firefighting helicopters took to the skies again, and relief is finally in sight: The Greek fire department has largely brought the fires west of Athens under control.

However, the all-clear has not yet been given. According to a fire department spokesperson, the hottest hours around noon are particularly critical. “Yesterday we observed that fires reignited from smoldering embers starting at noon because the temperature rose and humidity dropped,” Giannis Artopoios told the news channel ERTnews. Authorities aim to combat this phenomenon. Up to 30 firefighting helicopters and planes are expected to be deployed for this purpose throughout the day.

Another problem is the vast area over which the fires raged, Artopoios said. In the first few days of the fires, the extremely strong winds had driven the flames forward at breakneck speed. At the same time, the stormy gusts made aerial support impossible. Now, authorities must deal with the vast scale of the fire, with hot spots scattered widely across terrain that is, in some cases, inaccessible. “We want to bring every spark under control, but that will take time,” said the spokesperson.

Military Provides Support with Heavy Equipment

About 520 firefighters are involved in the operations, including 46 rescue workers from France and Romania, as well as hundreds of volunteers. In addition, the military is providing support with heavy clearing equipment to cut protective swaths and clear a path for emergency responders in densely forested areas.

Meanwhile, satellite images show the extent of the fires; according to Meteo, the Greek weather service of the National Observatory of Athens, more than 13,000 hectares of forest, scrubland, and farmland have been burned—that is, 133 square kilometers.