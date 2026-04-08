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WSL researches interrelationships Forests store up to 30 percent of the snow volume in winter

SDA

8.4.2026 - 11:22

The forest influences snowmelt. (symbolic image)
The forest influences snowmelt. (symbolic image)
Keystone

Forests store 20 to 30 percent of the snow volume in winter and thus influence the availability of water. The WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research has investigated these relationships.

Keystone-SDA

08.04.2026, 11:22

08.04.2026, 11:46

According to the research report published on Wednesday, the forest not only stores snow, it also influences snowmelt. The forest structure and topography play a significant role in this.

The study concludes that the snow melts faster on north-facing slopes rather than on forested south-facing slopes. This is particularly the case in winters with little snow. The opposite is true on open terrain.

One reason for the faster melting of snow on northern slopes is the fact that there is less snow to melt there, according to the report. On southern slopes, on the other hand, the shading of the trees leads to slower melting, so that the snow in the forests there usually melts away later.

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