A former politician from Aargau has been sentenced to 21 months' conditional imprisonment. He had repeatedly shown himself naked.

On Monday, the Olten-Gösgen district court sentenced a former Aargau politician to a conditional prison sentence of 21 months. According to the verdict, he had repeatedly shown himself naked to women and girls on the River Aare between Olten and Aarau.

The court considered only some of the 26 acts to the detriment of 35 women and girls to be proven. In some cases, other perpetrators come into question, and some of the acts committed between 2017 and 2022 are already time-barred.

As the youngest victims were between 13 and 15 years old, the 55-year-old was convicted not only of multiple exhibitionism but also of "multiple sexual acts with children". With a sentence of 21 months, the court went slightly beyond the prosecutor's demand of 20 months, but set the probation period at 4 instead of 5 years.

The court also imposed a conditional fine and a lifelong ban on working with young people. The psychiatric treatment is also to be continued.