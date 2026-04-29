Former army chief Thomas Süssli and Fritz Kaiser, owner of the Fritz Kaiser Group. Roland Korner

Kaiser Partner Privatbank receives prominent reinforcement. Former army chief Thomas Süssli joins the Board of Directors of the Liechtenstein bank.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Kaiser Partner Privatbank is appointing former army chief Thomas Süssli to its Board of Directors.

He will contribute his experience in leadership, digitalization, cybersecurity and strategy.

The bank is thus responding to growing geopolitical and regulatory challenges in the financial sector. Show more

Kaiser Partner Privatbank from Vaduz is strengthening its Board of Directors with Thomas Süssli, the former head of the Swiss Armed Forces. He brings with him many years of management experience at the interface of business, security and technology, the Liechtenstein bank announced.

Süssli also has experience in the financial sector as well as in the areas of strategy, digitalization and cybersecurity, it added on Tuesday. The bank referred to the increasing importance of geopolitical risks, technological developments and regulatory requirements for financial service providers.

Fritz Kaiser, owner of the Fritz Kaiser Group, which also includes Kaiser Partner Privatbank, is looking forward to working with Süssli. He describes him as a "personality with strategic foresight and broad management experience". Süssli was head of the Swiss Armed Forces from 2020 to 2025.

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