Kaiser Partner Privatbank from Vaduz is strengthening its Board of Directors with Thomas Süssli, the former head of the Swiss Armed Forces. He brings with him many years of management experience at the interface of business, security and technology, the Liechtenstein bank announced.
Süssli also has experience in the financial sector as well as in the areas of strategy, digitalization and cybersecurity, it added on Tuesday. The bank referred to the increasing importance of geopolitical risks, technological developments and regulatory requirements for financial service providers.
Fritz Kaiser, owner of the Fritz Kaiser Group, which also includes Kaiser Partner Privatbank, is looking forward to working with Süssli. He describes him as a "personality with strategic foresight and broad management experience". Süssli was head of the Swiss Armed Forces from 2020 to 2025.