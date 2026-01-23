Specialists are pushing back against the cap on their fees. General practitioners have even more reason to protest, says their former president, Philippe Luchsinger. They have to accept restrictions because of the specialists.

Here's what it's all about Many doctors are criticizing the planned cap on billable services, saying it forces them to stop working as early as noon.

The Association of Family and Pediatricians (MFE) takes a different view of the situation: It stated that its members have been hardly affected.

Instead, former MFE President Philippe Luchsinger criticizes the medical specialty community.

They cling to a flawed medical fee schedule in order to protect their vested interests. Summary created with

Philippe Luchsinger, former president of the Association of Family Physicians, has accused medical specialists of clinging to a flawed fee schedule out of financial self-interest. Speaking to the “Tamedia” newspapers, he criticized outdated guidelines for technical examinations. For such services, the actual time required is not billed; instead, an average duration specified in the fee schedule is used, Luchsinger said in the interview published on Monday. These so-called “minute rates” date back in part to the 1990s and have never been reviewed. As a result, specialists could be billing more than is justified.

As an example, Luchsinger cited an ultrasound examination of the heart, for which 55 minutes are allocated. According to the American Society of Echocardiography, a complex examination may take 45 minutes and a routine examination 30 minutes.

"Solidarity stops at the wallet"

Luchsinger also pointed to the trend in healthcare costs. The billing volume for specialists has risen from 3.7 to over 7 billion francs since 2010. By contrast, that for primary care has remained stable at 3.5 billion francs annually. There has been no adjustment to the fee schedule to date. “Because even among doctors, solidarity stops at the wallet,” said Luchsinger.

The remuneration cap approved by Parliament, which is set to take effect next year, could have a drastic impact on certain medical specialists. Family doctors and pediatricians, on the other hand, will hardly be affected. “It is extremely important to finally adjust the rates to reflect reality, as we have been calling for for a long time,” said Luchsinger. The bargaining partners are now called upon to find solutions quickly.