Alan Greenspan, the former long-time chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, has died. “The Federal Reserve notes with deep sadness the passing of Alan Greenspan,” the central bank announced. Greenspan was 100 years old.

He was regarded as an oracle and a maestro: For over 18 years, Alan Greenspan presided over the interest rate policy of the world’s largest economy. (File photo)

“Alan Greenspan served as the 13th Chairman of the Board of Governors from 1987 to 2006, and his contributions to monetary policy and economic theory have had a lasting impact on this institution, the field of economics in general, and the nation,” the statement said.

The Fed emphasized that Greenspan brought “a rigorous analytical discipline to monetary policy decision-making” and helped “establish the credibility that remains one of the Federal Reserve’s most important assets.”