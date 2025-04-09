The sun shines on the so-called Göring villa in the dunes of Wenningstedt on the beach of Sylt. Archivbild: Axel Heimken/dpa

It is a dream villa for which a new owner is currently being sought on Sylt. But the house has a dark past.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The former summer residence of Nazi war criminal Hermann Göring is up for sale on Sylt.

The villa was "presumably commissioned by Emmy Göring" and built by Sylt architect Otto Heilmann.

The price for the 200 square meter house is "on request".

It is a house with an eventful history for which a new buyer is being sought on Sylt: According to the Schleswig-Holstein Monument Database, the thatched property is "the only surviving private home" of Hitler confidant and war criminal Hermann Göring.

In view of the "almost complete loss of Göring's other hunting and private houses", the "former Göring beach house" has a "special significance in terms of contemporary and personal history", according to the database. The media had previously reported.

"All existing details shine in new splendor, while state-of-the-art building technology and an exclusive interior have transformed the house into a contemporary vacation home," the exposé reads. Bild: IMAGO/Jam Press

However, at the seller's request, the estate agents do not mention who the first owner of "Min Lütten" was. Instead, they advertise the unique location in Wenningstedt - "directly in the dunes with an unobstructed view of the North Sea".

"Testimony to National Socialist power"

According to the monument database, the villa is a "testimony to National Socialist power and representational intent" and has a "unique selling point". It has "increased documentation and testimonial value". The villa was "presumably commissioned by Emmy Göring" and built by Sylt architect Otto Heilmann. Emmy Göring was the wife of the Reich Aviation Minister. She is said to have sold the house in 1958.

In recent years, the house has been extensively renovated and modernized, according to the estate agent commissioned with the sale. The property combines listed elements with modern technology and exclusive living comfort.

Price "on request"

The 200 square meter house is located on a 7755 square meter plot and offers unobstructed views of the dunes and the sea.

The price is "on request", according to the real estate agency Sotheby's. In the advertisement, the property is touted as a "unique jewel". According to Schleswig-Holsteinischer Zeitungsverlag, twelve million euros were already asked for the property when it was sold in 2019, before it was renovated and modernized. Experts estimate the price at around 18 million euros.

Göring was sentenced to death in the Nuremberg trial against the main war criminals in 1946. He avoided execution by committing suicide one day before the planned execution.