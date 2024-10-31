The judge allegedly raped and sexually assaulted the then intern in his office in Chur. (theme picture) Image: Keystone/Gian Ehrenzeller

Today, Thursday, a former administrative judge will stand before the Plessur Regional Court in Chur. He faces charges of rape and sexual assault.

The man is accused of raping and sexually assaulting a former trainee.

He is also alleged to have threatened the woman and her boyfriend in anonymous letters to ensure that they would both fail their bar exams in Graubünden. Show more

According to the indictment, the victim is a former trainee at the Graubünden administrative court. The incident dates back to the evening of December 13, 2021, according to the court documents. At that time, the full-time judge allegedly raped and sexually assaulted the former intern in his office.

The victim made it "unmistakably clear" that she did not want the sexual acts. She tried to push him away and expressed her reluctance several times. In the end, the accused is said to have used his "physical superiority" for the sexual acts.

"An influential person"

The ex-judge is also accused of exploiting an emergency situation. The former trainee is said to have only tolerated his actions because he was her superior and a "respected, influential person".

She therefore feared negative consequences for her career if she resisted. The accused had exploited this dependency. He also allegedly threatened the victim and her boyfriend in anonymous letters to ensure that they would both fail their bar exams in Graubünden.

Resigned as a judge at the end of 2022

The allegations only came to light at the end of 2022, when it became known that the public prosecutor's office was conducting a criminal investigation against the man for criminal acts against sexual integrity. In addition, the Justice and Security Committee of the Graubünden Grand Council opened supervisory proceedings against the accused.

Shortly afterwards, in mid-December 2022, the judge resigned from his post. "I consider this step necessary to protect my family, the institution, but also myself and third parties from further damage and loss of reputation," he told the Keystone-SDA news agency via his lawyer at the time. However, his resignation should not be seen as an admission of guilt.

The supervisory proceedings became irrelevant as a result of the resignation and were discontinued. The Plessur Regional Court has scheduled the case to be heard over two days.

