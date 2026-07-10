Misenso, a former Migros subsidiary, is insolvent. Following the filing for bankruptcy, all 18 Swiss stores will remain closed. Approximately 140 employees will lose their jobs.

Here's what it's all about Misenso, a former Migros subsidiary, has filed for bankruptcy and closed all 18 of its stores.

About 140 employees are affected. According to the Austrian parent company, the company was heavily in debt.

Misenso had been operating at a loss ever since its founding. Even after the takeover by Neuroth, the company was unable to turn things around. Summary created with

Misenso, the former Migros subsidiary, is out of business. The Zurich-based eyewear and hearing aid chain has filed for bankruptcy. All 18 of its specialty stores in Switzerland will remain closed until further notice.

As the Austrian parent company Neuroth confirmed to “Blick," the company had been heavily in debt. “This step was therefore unavoidable,” explained a company spokesperson.

140 employees are losing their jobs

About 140 employees are affected by the bankruptcy. Customers found the doors closed as early as Friday. A notice posted at the stores indicates that all locations will remain closed until further notice.

Customer service has also been discontinued. Anyone who calls the hotline will hear only an automated message stating that the stores are closed and the phone is no longer being answered.

Never profitable since its founding

Misenso was founded by Migros in 2020 and specialized in hearing aids and eyewear. According to its parent company, however, the company never managed to turn a profit.

Neither a new strategy, changes in management, measures to increase revenue, nor the subsequent downsizing of the store network would have led to a lasting improvement in the company's financial situation.

The takeover was followed by the crash

In June 2024, as part of its corporate restructuring, Migros sold Misenso to the Austrian Neuroth Group. At the time, the Neuroth Group announced ambitious growth plans and intended to expand the store network to 40 to 50 locations over the long term.

However, that never happened. After Misenso had temporarily expanded to 29 stores, the company closed 11 locations as early as the fall of 2025. At that time , 63 employees lost their jobs . Ongoing financial difficulties were cited as the reason.

Now the final end has been sealed.