The trial in the PostBus scandal is set to resume next year. The Bern Economic Crimes Court confirmed this on Monday in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The PostBus lawsuit is moving to the next stage: The Bern Commercial Court confirmed that the case will resume in 2027. (Featured image)

Seven former executives of Swiss Post are expected to appear before the Bern Commercial Court next year on charges of improperly receiving subsidies. A spokeswoman announced on Monday that an exact date for the hearing has not yet been set, thereby confirming a related report in the Tamedia newspapers.

The case went to court because the defendants had challenged penal orders issued by the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) in 2024. Among the defendants are the former CEO of PostBus, the former CFO of Swiss Post, and the former vice chairman of Swiss Post’s board of directors.

When asked on Monday, Fedpol cited the ongoing proceedings and did not provide any further information at this time. Swiss Post—which is not itself a party to the administrative criminal proceedings—expressed regret over the delay to Keystone-SDA on Monday. The company stated that it is important for the outstanding issues of liability and damages to be clarified.

The scandal came to light in 2018, after which Swiss Post repaid 205 million Swiss francs to the federal government, cantons, and municipalities. PostBus is alleged to have concealed profits for years through an illegal accounting system and thus improperly received subsidies amounting to millions.

The former managers are accused of performance fraud or violating legal obligations. They all deny the allegations.