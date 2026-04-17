Former ski star Daniel Albrecht is building a real estate project in Fiesch VS Keystone / Mondhaus / Bildmontage blue News

Former ski star Daniel Albrecht is planning an ambitious vacation resort in Fiesch in Valais - with five detached houses, four apartment buildings and his own moon house as the centerpiece. The building permit process has already been completed and the start of sales is planned for May.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Former ski star Daniel Albrecht is planning a vacation resort with over 1700 square meters of living space in Fiesch, Valais - his own Moon House is planned as the heart of the project and is up for sale.

The units will be sold as managed tourist properties and owners will be allowed to move in for a maximum of six weeks per year.

Sales are scheduled to start in May and the building permit process has already been approved. Show more

After his skiing career and the sale of his fashion brand to Ochsner Sport, Daniel Albrecht is starting a new chapter: The former ski racer from Valais is planning a large-scale vacation resort in the "Granacher" area of Fiesch. This is reported by the regional portal "pomona.ch".

The project comprises five detached houses, a so-called "SwissBijou" detached house and four apartment buildings with a total of twelve 3.5-room apartments - a total living space of over 1,700 square meters. At the heart of the concept is Albrecht's own Moon House, which was built in 2016 and is now being marketed as the "Moon House Villa". The existing house is also for sale.

The plots of land on which the resort is to be built are owned by Albrecht. Together with two architects, he forms the trio of initiators - he acts as land investor and is the owner of Mondhaus GmbH. The building permit procedure has been completed with a positive outcome, the only thing outstanding is the legally binding permit. The official start of sales is planned for May.

The new buildings are to be constructed according to the Mondhaus philosophy - sustainable, using local materials, with a focus on healthy living and energy efficiency. A children's playground will also enhance the new quarter.

Clear rules for buyers

As the second-home initiative means that traditional second homes can no longer be built in Fiesch, the units will be sold as managed tourist properties. Buyers may use the apartment or house themselves for a maximum of six weeks per year - for the remaining 46 weeks, the unit must be professionally managed and available on booking portals.

This is not Albrecht's first real estate project in Fiesch: last year, an apartment building based on his Mondhaus philosophy was built there. His long-term dream is a living and educational campus called "Campus B" - a place "with everything from a daycare center to a retirement home", as he explained to the "Walliser Boten" newspaper. Whether and where this will be realized is still open.