The former comedian Bendrit Bajra. (archive picture) Picture: Screenshot Youtube/147 Schweiz / Suisse / Svizzera

Former social media star Bendrit Bajra is on trial today, Monday, in Zurich. He is defending himself in the high court against his conviction for various traffic offenses.

He is defending himself against his conviction for various traffic offenses.

In March 2023, the Dietikon District Court sentenced him to a conditional prison sentence of twelve months and a conditional fine of 100 daily rates of CHF 130. Show more

The 28-year-old former comedian wants to fight for his driving license. In March 2023, the Dietikon District Court sentenced him to a conditional custodial sentence of twelve months and a conditional fine of 100 daily rates of CHF 130.

Because he was convicted of speeding offenses, the road traffic office would revoke his driving license for at least two years. Bajra said at the time that he needed the car every day.

Dangerous actions on the highway

He is accused of two dangerous actions, both of which took place in April 2016. In the first, the Swiss-Albanian dual national took the wheel from the passenger seat on the A1, but only with one hand. With the second, he held the cell phone to film. Meanwhile, the driver climbed into the back seat.

In the second incident, Bajra was driving behind a colleague on the highway. He got up from the driver's seat several times to stick his head out of the roof window. Bajra deliberately turned on the high beams so that the person sitting next to him could film well and commented on the life-threatening action.

"Nightmare for all road users"

At the hearing, Bajra placed the main blame on his colleague. However, the judge described him as a "nightmare for all road users who behave decently". The 28-year-old became a social media star around ten years ago with video clips about the differences between Swiss and foreigners.

