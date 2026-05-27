Herbert Diess was already involved in earlier VW Group e-agriculture projects in Africa: The ex-VW Group CEO personally subjected a first roadworthy prototype of an e-tractor to a practical test in a field near Wolfsburg in 2021. Picture: Volkswagen

Former VW boss, now agricultural machinery pioneer? Herbert Diess is planning an e-tractor with exchangeable batteries for farmers. These are to be launched on the market soon. What's behind it?

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Former VW boss Herbert Diess wants to launch an electric tractor on the market next year with a new company.

The agricultural machine is to be equipped with an interchangeable battery system that enables "24/7 operation".

According to Diess, the company wants to be competitive with comparable diesel vehicles from the first deliveries in 2027.

Diess' company, based in Munich, is apparently working with an established agricultural machinery company and supplier in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Diess did not disclose the names of the partner companies. Show more

Former VW boss Herbert Diess wants to launch an electric tractor on the market next year with a new company. It is to be a mid-range tractor for farmers and municipal services, as the 67-year-old wrote on the LinkedIn platform.

The agricultural machine is to be equipped with an interchangeable battery system that enables "24/7 operation". It should also be possible to attach all common implements such as mowers and snow blades to the tractor.

According to Diess, the company wants to be competitive with comparable diesel vehicles from the first deliveries in 2027. "We want to pass on our competitiveness to as many companies as possible as quickly as possible," wrote the 67-year-old. This is to be achieved through attractive prices, top quality and the possibility of using the solar power produced on the farm itself for daily work.

"We are right on schedule"

Diess E-Agrartechnik AG is "right on schedule" with product development. A competent core team is driving the company forward. The Munich-based company is therefore working together with an established agricultural machinery company and supplier in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Diess did not disclose the names of the partner companies.

Diess' company is not yet listed in the federal company register. In addition to tractors, the company also plans to offer charging stations and electric attachments. Autonomous agricultural machinery is also planned for the future.

Diess after VW: Chairman of the Supervisory Board and hotelier

Diess was Group CEO of Volkswagen from 2018 to 2022. Even after his dismissal, he received a Board of Management salary in the millions. In 2025, this amounted to a good nine million euros including pension and variable remuneration - more than his successor Oliver Blume. Diess finally retired from the Wolfsburg-based company on his 67th birthday in the fall of 2025.

Born in Munich, he has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board at chip manufacturer Infineon since 2023. He is also involved in several start-ups - and, according to previous statements, is often in Spain, where he runs a small hotel, including a cattle farm and pear orchard.

VW's MK1 electric tractor runs on a removable battery

Diess' former employer has been working for years on electric tractors that are built specifically for use in rural regions. VW's Gen.Farm project aims to make the work of farmers in emerging countries easier.

To this end, the Group is developing electric tractors that are tailored to the requirements of small and medium-sized farms. The VW MK1 uses an efficient battery changing system to minimize downtime. The batteries at the stations can also be used to power other devices in the community.