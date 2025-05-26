In this courtroom at Braunschweig Regional Court, the verdict in the fraud trial concerning the VW diesel affair was handed down on Monday. (archive picture) Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

Four former managers at German car manufacturer VW have been sentenced in the wake of the diesel scandal.

Four former Volkswagen managers have been found guilty of fraud in the criminal trial concerning the diesel scandal. The Commercial Criminal Chamber of the Braunschweig Regional Court sentenced two defendants to several years in prison and two received suspended sentences.

The verdict brings a huge trial to an end after almost four years. While the accused have been convicted in the eyes of the investigators, the men are fighting back and see themselves as pawns.

The public prosecutor's office had demanded between two and four years in prison and only considered probation appropriate in one case. The defense, on the other hand, pleaded for three acquittals and one caution. The verdict is not legally binding and the legal proceedings are not over even after this guilty verdict.

The scandal surrounding the manipulation of emissions tests on diesel cars came to light in September 2015. Shortly beforehand, the Wolfsburg-based car manufacturer had admitted to false test results in the USA. A few days later, Group CEO Winterkorn resigned. VW slid into one of its biggest crises, which has cost the company around 33 billion euros to date, according to its own figures.