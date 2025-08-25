A video is causing bewilderment in the Czech Republic: a racing car thunders across the highway at an insane speed. The police are investigating - it could be a repeat offender.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Formula 2 car drove illegally on the D4 highway in the Czech Republic in August.

The police are investigating due to a lack of registration, insurance and highway vignette.

Cockpit videos indicate a planned operation; there were similar cases in 2019 and 2022. Show more

New speed limit of 250 km/h on the highway?

A spectacular video is causing a stir in the Czech Republic: On the D4 highway south of Prague, a Formula 2 car raced through the middle of regular traffic in mid-August.

Footage of the incident quickly spread on social networks. The police confirmed that it was a racing car that was apparently driving without a license and well over the speed limit.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing. According to the Středočeský kraj police department, officers are currently evaluating the license plates of several vehicles that were escorting the racing car. Witnesses with dashcam footage have also been called upon to help.

Several possible violations are being investigated, including lack of operating license, insurance and highway vignette. The joyride could have expensive repercussions for the driver.

Footage directly from the cockpit of the racing car and from accompanying drivers is also circulating on social media. For the investigators, this is a clear indication that the drive was deliberately staged. The interior shots suggest that the driver himself - or at least someone close to him - prepared the videos.

In 2019 and 2022, the police were already investigating an unknown Formula driver who was driving on the freeway without a license. It could be the same racing car.

More on the topic