The story Founder of the Flore-Alpe garden in Valais with Nazi connections

SDA

25.9.2025 - 11:00

The Flore-Alpe Botanical Garden was founded in 1927 by Jean-Marcel Aubert, whose Nazi past was explained on Thursday. (archive picture)
The administrator of the Flore-Alpe Botanical Garden in Champex-Lac in Valais has uncovered a connection between its founder Jean-Marcel Aubert and Nazi Germany. The industrialist had been actively involved in the German war economy between 1940 and 1944.

Keystone-SDA

25.09.2025, 11:00

The background came to light in connection with research for the centenary of the Alpine Park in 2027. They were presented at a press conference on Thursday. The foundation that manages the garden, which was taken over by the municipality of Orsières and the canton of Valais in 2008, spoke of a "duty of remembrance".

In addition to the public and official recognition of the historical facts, the foundation decided to remove the name Jean-Marcel Aubert from its name and to call itself the "Fondation du Jardin botanique Flore-Alpe" in future.

An initial report from 2024 had documented the involvement of the Vaud engineer and industrialist Jean-Marcel Aubert in France "in the Aryanization of Jewish-owned companies at the beginning of the Second World War, in particular the Galeries Lafayette". A more detailed report was presented in May of this year.

