The Flore-Alpe Botanical Garden was founded in 1927 by Jean-Marcel Aubert, whose Nazi past was explained on Thursday. (archive picture) Keystone

The administrator of the Flore-Alpe Botanical Garden in Champex-Lac in Valais has uncovered a connection between its founder Jean-Marcel Aubert and Nazi Germany. The industrialist had been actively involved in the German war economy between 1940 and 1944.

The background came to light in connection with research for the centenary of the Alpine Park in 2027. They were presented at a press conference on Thursday. The foundation that manages the garden, which was taken over by the municipality of Orsières and the canton of Valais in 2008, spoke of a "duty of remembrance".

In addition to the public and official recognition of the historical facts, the foundation decided to remove the name Jean-Marcel Aubert from its name and to call itself the "Fondation du Jardin botanique Flore-Alpe" in future.

An initial report from 2024 had documented the involvement of the Vaud engineer and industrialist Jean-Marcel Aubert in France "in the Aryanization of Jewish-owned companies at the beginning of the Second World War, in particular the Galeries Lafayette". A more detailed report was presented in May of this year.