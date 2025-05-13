Here Peter Fitzek shows his "identity card" from the "Kingdom of Germany". Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

For more than ten years, Peter Fitzek has been at the head of a fantasy state that calls itself the "Kingdom of Germany". Now the so-called "Supreme Sovereign" of the group is in custody.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Tuesday, the German security authorities struck a major blow against the nationwide Reich Citizens' Association "Kingdom of Germany".

The founder of the "Reichsbürger" group "Kingdom of Germany", Peter Fitzek, is in custody.

Three other suspected ringleaders of the association have also been arrested. Show more

The founder of the "Reich Citizens" group "Kingdom of Germany", Peter Fitzek, has been remanded in custody. This was confirmed by a spokeswoman for the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office in Karlsruhe. The investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice issued a warrant for his arrest. The highest German law enforcement authority had Fitzek and three other suspected ringleaders of the organization arrested on Tuesday.

A total of four men were arrested. Bild: dpa

Federal Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt (CSU) had previously banned what is currently the largest group of so-called Reichsbürger and self-administrators. Buildings used by the "Kingdom of Germany" and the homes of leading members were searched in several federal states. At the same time, the federal prosecutor's office had four suspected ringleaders arrested - including Fitzek, who founded the association in 2012 and leads it as the so-called "Supreme Sovereign".

Arrests in three federal states

In addition to him, two other alleged founding members were also arrested, who, according to the federal prosecutor's office, formed the top management level with Fitzek as his deputy. The fourth man was responsible for the group's finances. The Karlsruhe authorities accuse him of having helped Fitzek with unauthorized deposit transactions. The men were arrested in Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony and Brandenburg.

The investigating judge executed three of the four arrest warrants today. The last suspect is to be presented in Karlsruhe on Wednesday. According to the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office, the investigation into the ringleaders is being conducted by the authorities "due to its particular importance". The proceedings under association law are being conducted by the Federal Ministry of the Interior.