The founder of the "Reich Citizens" group "Kingdom of Germany", Peter Fitzek, has been remanded in custody. This was confirmed by a spokeswoman for the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office in Karlsruhe. The investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice issued a warrant for his arrest. The highest German law enforcement authority had Fitzek and three other suspected ringleaders of the organization arrested on Tuesday.
Federal Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt (CSU) had previously banned what is currently the largest group of so-called Reichsbürger and self-administrators. Buildings used by the "Kingdom of Germany" and the homes of leading members were searched in several federal states. At the same time, the federal prosecutor's office had four suspected ringleaders arrested - including Fitzek, who founded the association in 2012 and leads it as the so-called "Supreme Sovereign".
Arrests in three federal states
In addition to him, two other alleged founding members were also arrested, who, according to the federal prosecutor's office, formed the top management level with Fitzek as his deputy. The fourth man was responsible for the group's finances. The Karlsruhe authorities accuse him of having helped Fitzek with unauthorized deposit transactions. The men were arrested in Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony and Brandenburg.
The investigating judge executed three of the four arrest warrants today. The last suspect is to be presented in Karlsruhe on Wednesday. According to the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office, the investigation into the ringleaders is being conducted by the authorities "due to its particular importance". The proceedings under association law are being conducted by the Federal Ministry of the Interior.