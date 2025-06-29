Four boats burnt out in the port of Zug on Sunday afternoon. Another was damaged. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is unclear, but a technical defect is suspected. The material damage is considerable.

The fire department was on a fire-fighting mission in the port of Zug.

Four boats are on fire in the port of Zug

A technical defect is suspected to be the cause of the fire.

The fire broke out on a motorboat at around 2.30 p.m., as the Zug cantonal police reported in the evening based on initial findings. The fire quickly spread to four other boats. The town's volunteer fire department quickly brought the fire under control and was able to prevent it from spreading further.

According to the police, the five boats affected were three sailboats and two motorboats. One motorboat and one sailboat sank. The rescue teams were busy preparing for the salvage operation in the evening. Divers from the Schwyz cantonal police were called in for this purpose.

Two children and two adults were on board the motorboat when the fire broke out. They brought themselves to safety. The rescue service checked four people for suspected smoke inhalation.

The harbor was closed during the extinguishing work. The volunteer fire department set up an oil barrier due to leaking fuel and engine oil. Further investigations are underway into the cause of the fire. The material damage is high, but was not yet quantified in the evening.