Costumed participants at the Bundstag in Ilanz celebrate the 500th anniversary of the canton of Graubünden. There will also be a lot of medieval costumes on display at the Bundstag in Misox at the beginning of August. (archive picture) Keystone

The third Covenant Day celebrating the 500th anniversary of Graubünden will take place in Misox from August 1 to 4. It is a coincidence that Misox, which has been hit by mudslides, is hosting the longest festival to date. The program focuses on medieval attractions.

SDA

As the canton of Graubünden announced on Monday, the two municipalities of San Vittore and Roveredo have joined forces for a festival lasting several days. Over the course of four days, various activities with a national, ecclesiastical and historical background will take place.

The festival celebrates the merger of three regional leagues in 1524 to form the Free State of the Three Leagues. The signing of a federal charter created a new state with its own constitution, a forerunner of today's Canton of Graubünden.

In the Free State of the Three Leagues, the Bundstage were the most important assemblies and formed the highest political authority. This tradition is being revived in the anniversary year. The Confederation Days in Misox are the third of a total of seven Confederation Days in various valleys.

The Middle Ages take center stage

The four-day anniversary festival in the southern Misox valley will focus on the Middle Ages. Plans include a medieval market, a medieval feast with dance performances, magic tricks and fire-eaters as well as a medieval tournament. A torchlight procession will also be held "as it was 500 years ago".

The historical attractions are complemented by contemporary concerts, a children's theater and various animations. There will also be a sociable get-together with good food and drink. The detailed program is available at https://500.gr.ch/. Those arriving by public transport only pay for the journey within Graubünden.

SDA