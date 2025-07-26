Reducing the working week has a positive effect on job satisfaction and health. Julian Stratenschulte/dpa (Symbolbild)

A large study in six countries has produced a clear result: a four-day week has a positive effect on the well-being and health of employees.

Oliver Kohlmaier

According to an international study, a reduction in weekly working hours has a positive effect on the job satisfaction and health of employees.

Almost 3,000 employees at 141 companies in six countries were surveyed for the study.

The effects are even stronger when the working week is reduced by eight or more hours. Show more

The effects of weekly working hours have been a hot topic in research for years - with a clear trend. Several studies suggest that both employees and companies benefit from a reduction in working hours.

Now another major study has come to a clear conclusion: a four-day week without loss of income, in which the working week is reduced by an average of five hours, has a positive effect on job satisfaction as well as the physical and mental health of employees.

Almost 3000 employees surveyed

For the study, the international team led by sociologists Fen Wan and Juliet Schor from Boston College spent six months collecting and analyzing survey data from 2896 employees in 141 companies in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland and the USA. The results were published on Monday in the journal Nature Human Behavior.

The respondents stated that they were happier overall as a result of the reduction in working hours. They felt less burnt out, were mentally more robust and more balanced. The physical condition of the employees also improved slightly.

Decrease in burnout

The researchers used work and health-related indicators such as job satisfaction and mental and physical health before and after the reduction in working hours as a basis. Finally, the results were compared with those of 285 employees in twelve companies who had not tested the measure.

The data also showed that employees whose working hours were reduced by eight hours or more per week recorded a particularly strong reduction in burnout and an improvement in job satisfaction and mental health.

According to the researchers, these results can be explained in part by a reduction in sleep problems, less fatigue and an improvement in the individual's ability to work.

