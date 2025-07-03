The ferry had 65 people on board. Picture: Keystone/EPA/Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency

A ferry has sunk off the vacation island of Bali. Several bodies have been recovered and dozens of people are still missing in the sea. It is still unclear whether tourists were traveling on the ship.

Four people have been found dead after a ferry capsized off the Indonesian island of Bali with dozens of passengers on board.

By this morning (local time), ten survivors had also been found, according to the authorities.

Dozens of people are still missing in the sea.

Unofficial reports among port workers suggest that the ship may have had a leak in the engine room before capsizing. Show more

Four people have been found dead after a ferry capsized off the Indonesian island of Bali with dozens of passengers on board. By this morning (local time), ten survivors had also been found, according to the authorities. The ferry was on its way from the neighboring island of Java to the port of Gilimanuk on Bali.

The ship, the KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya, left the port of Ketapang on Java late in the evening (local time) and sent out a distress signal around 20 minutes later, said Wahyu Setiabudi, coordinator of the local search and rescue station. There were 65 people on board, including 53 passengers and 12 crew members.

Several of the survivors were rescued in the sea off Cekik on Bali. They were brought to safety on a life raft, the authorities said.

The ferry was also carrying more than 80 vehicles, including around 20 large trucks and cars as well as many motorcycles. It was initially unclear whether tourists were also affected - however, only a few tourists generally use this ferry service. The crossing normally takes less than an hour.

Leak in the engine room?

A search team was dispatched to the last known location of the ship after the distress signal, but bad weather and waves up to 2.5 meters high made the search difficult, explained Wahyu. Unofficial reports among port workers suggest that the ship may have had a leak in the engine room before capsizing.

Meanwhile, a ship following behind reported that the ferry had capsized and was drifting southwards. According to reports, it subsequently sank. Indonesia, a country with over 17,000 islands, relies heavily on ferry traffic. However, safety standards are often inadequately enforced. Accidents are not uncommon in the country.