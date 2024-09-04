Police department: Four dead after shooting at Georgia school - Gallery Shots have been fired at a school in the US state of Georgia. Image: dpa Deadly gun attacks occur again and again in the USA Image: Jeff Amy/AP Police department: Four dead after shooting at Georgia school - Gallery Shots have been fired at a school in the US state of Georgia. Image: dpa Deadly gun attacks occur again and again in the USA Image: Jeff Amy/AP

A gunman opens fire at a school in Georgia. The background is unclear. One thing is certain: at least four people are killed and several others are being treated in hospitals.

At least four people have died after shots were fired at a school in the US state of Georgia.

A further nine people have been taken to hospital. One suspect has been arrested.

Shooting sprees and fatal shootings are common in the USA. Firearms are readily available and in circulation on a large scale. Show more

At least four people have died in a gun attack at a school in the US state of Georgia. A further nine people were taken to hospital, the local investigating authority announced on Platform X. One suspect, a 14-year-old student, has been arrested.

The teenager was confronted by a school policeman and eventually taken into custody. The police did not provide any information about the possible motive of the shooter.

The sheriff of Barrow County, Jud Smith, had previously kept a low profile at a press conference and only spoke of "several people injured" in the incident in the town of Winder.

US President Biden speaks out

US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill said in a statement that they mourned the people who had been killed "by senseless gun violence". "Students across the country are learning to run and hide instead of learning to read and write. We can no longer accept this as normal."

Emergency calls had been received by police on Wednesday morning (local time), according to the authorities. An active shooter had been reported. In the USA, rampages and fatal shootings are part of everyday life. Firearms are readily available and in circulation on a large scale.

