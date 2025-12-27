Rescue helicopters searched for the missing. Symbolbild: dpa

Rescue workers found the three missing men and one woman dead. The dangerous terrain made the rescue in central Greece difficult.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you An avalanche in central Greece has claimed the lives of four mountaineers.

The accident occurred in the Vardousia mountains in the Fokida region.

The people were all close to each other, which is seen as an indication that they were completely surprised by the avalanche. Show more

Four mountaineers have died in an avalanche accident in central Greece. The accident occurred in the Vardousia mountains in the Fokida region, as the daily newspaper "Kathimerini" reported, citing the rescue services.

Initially, three men were reported missing on Thursday evening; they had set off from the village of Athanasios Diakos to the approximately 2,500-metre-high Korakas peak. At some point, telephone contact was lost, causing friends and relatives to worry.

Difficult rescue work

On Friday, rescue workers found not only the three missing people, but also a woman in her mid-30s dead - she is said to have been the girlfriend of one of the victims and had not initially been reported missing by anyone. The people were all close together, which is seen as an indication that they were completely surprised by the avalanche and could not even try to get to safety, reported Kathimerini.

According to the rescue workers, two of the men were experienced mountaineers; at first they had hoped that the people had found shelter. However, the mountainous terrain was difficult and dangerous, especially in bad weather, they said. The rescue work is ongoing.