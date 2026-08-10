A major fire destroyed an empty barn near the freight yard in Schaffhausen on Monday evening. Shortly after the fire broke out, two explosions occurred. Four firefighters were injured, according to the Schaffhausen police.

On Monday evening, a major fire broke out at a building on Fulachstrasse in the city of Schaffhausen.

Initial reports indicated that three people had been injured and had to be taken to the hospital. The statement went on to say that the fire on Fulachstrasse was reported shortly before 8:00 p.m.

By the time emergency responders arrived, the building was already fully engulfed in flames. The fire department quickly brought the fire under control and largely prevented the flames from spreading extensively to the immediately adjacent properties. Some of these properties were partially damaged.

The cause of the two explosions is under investigation. The cause of the fire is also not yet known. The police did not initially provide any information on the extent of the property damage. They have launched an investigation. The operation caused temporary traffic disruptions.