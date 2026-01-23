Firefighting operations are underway in the Amberg-Sulzbach district; the fire is no longer spreading. However, there are injuries among the emergency responders.

Four firefighters were injured while battling a wildfire in Freudenberg in the Upper Palatinate, according to a statement from the Amberg-Sulzbach District Office. The fire, which broke out near Freudenberg on Friday evening, is now under control. According to the report, the fire covers an area of approximately 5.7 hectares and is not currently spreading further. Firefighting efforts are ongoing.