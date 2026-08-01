Firefighting operations are underway in the Amberg-Sulzbach district; the fire is no longer spreading. However, there are injuries among the emergency responders.

Four firefighters were injured while battling a wildfire in Freudenberg in the Upper Palatinate, according to a statement from the Amberg-Sulzbach District Office. The fire, which broke out near Freudenberg on Friday evening, is now under control. According to the report, the fire covers an area of approximately 5.7 hectares and is not currently spreading further. Firefighting efforts are ongoing.

About 200 personnel are on the scene, the district administration reported. They are being supported by a helicopter. The terrain is rugged, making it difficult to move forward.

No danger to residents

According to the district administration office, this does not yet constitute a disaster. There is also no danger to the public. An initial warning about the fire and smoke had been issued earlier in the evening.