The "Dragon capsule" that landed in the sea off Florida is recovered. Image: dpa The four space travelers of "Crew 8" made their way to Launch Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral more than 230 days ago. They returned to Earth on Friday. Here is a picture before take-off. (archive picture) Image: dpa Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin and Nasa astronauts Michael Barratt, Jeanette Epps and Matthew Dominick are back on Earth after months in space. Here is a picture before their departure. (archive picture) Image: dpa The "Dragon capsule" that landed in the sea off Florida is recovered. Image: dpa This photo shows Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin (l), NASA astronauts Michael Barratt (2nd from left), Matthew Dominick (2nd from right) and Jeanette Epps (r) inside the space capsule shortly after its recovery. Image: dpa

The four space travelers were on board the ISS for more than 230 days. Their return flight was postponed several times due to weather conditions. Now they are back on Earth - with research results in their luggage.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After a two-week delay, four space travelers from the ISS have landed back on Earth.

According to Nasa, the space travelers have important research results in their luggage.

The space travelers had been on board the ISS since the beginning of March, with various medical experiments planned, among other things. Show more

Delayed by the weather, four space travelers have returned to Earth after around seven months on board the International Space Station (ISS). The capsule of the so-called "Crew 8" landed in the sea off the US state of Florida after more than 30 hours of flight, as live images from the US space agency NASA showed.

Crew 8 includes the Nasa astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps as well as the Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin. They flew in a "Crew Dragon" capsule from tech billionaire Elon Musk's private space company SpaceX, which was recovered shortly after hitting the sea.

According to NASA, the space travelers have important research results in their luggage. Crew 8 conducted around 200 experiments on board the ISS, including research on stem cells and plants. They also tested whether pressure cuffs on the legs could help prevent health problems in astronauts.

Hurricane had disrupted return plans

The astronauts were supposed to have flown back to Earth around two weeks ago, but then storm "Milton" disrupted their plans, hitting Florida as the second-highest category 3 hurricane and battering the designated water landing zones off the coast with strong winds and rough seas. Even after the hurricane had passed, the weather conditions remained unfavorable, and Nasa therefore postponed the return date several times.

The space travelers had been on board the ISS since the beginning of March, with various medical experiments planned, among other things. It was the first space flight for Epps, Grebenkin and Dominick, while Barratt was visiting the space station for the third time.

