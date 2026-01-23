Four lucky winners will receive 2,222 francs a month for five years following Thursday’s Eurodreams drawing. They matched the six correct numbers—4, 12, 21, 27, 34, and 39—but not the dream number 1, according to Swisslos.

The Eurodreams grand prize consists of a monthly payment of 22,222 francs for 30 years. To win this prize, you must correctly select the six winning numbers and the dream number. (File photo)

MID Games of Chance Four lucky winners will receive 2,222 francs per month for five years

The grand prize is a monthly payment of 22,222 francs for 30 years. To win this prize, you must correctly select the six winning numbers as well as the bonus number.

The game is available in eight European countries. In Switzerland, Eurodreams is operated by Swisslos in German-speaking Switzerland and Ticino, and by Loterie Romande in French-speaking Switzerland. Draws are held every Monday and Thursday.

https://www.swisslos.ch/de/eurodreams/einzeltipps/spielen.html